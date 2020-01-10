Schools and colleges abuzz with Sankranti revelry

The rich colourful traditions of the harvest festival – Sankranti – were brought alive at schools and colleges as the festival was organised at the respective campuses on Friday.

The traditions like ‘colourful muggulu’, ‘Bhogi mantalu’ (bonfire), ‘Bhogipallu’ and ‘bommala koluvu’ provided a visual treat. Traditions like Gangireddulu (decorated bulls), performing feats to the tunes of their trainer, and ‘Haridasu’, which are fast disappearing in urban areas, caught the fancy of the city folk.

Festive look

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School premises adorned a festive look with ‘muggulu’ and ‘bommala koluvu’. A rangoli contest was conducted in which girl students and their mothers participated to draw colourful patterns on the ground.

The children, dressed in traditional attire, participated in various games organised on the occasion.

Teachers and parents showered their blessings on the tiny tots by pouring ‘Bhogi pallu’ on their heads

The children enjoyed performing ‘Gobbemma Patalu’, ‘Haridasu Keertanalu’, ‘Soddimmalu sodi’, ‘Puliveshalu’ and many more.

The main motto of celebration in the school is to bring the younger generation closer to the Indian culture and tradition and to promote peace, harmony and brotherhood. Principal Shimpy Kumari judged the contestants and presented prizes and certificates to the winners.

Sankranti was celebrated in a traditional day at IIAM B School campus on Friday. The students, faculty and staff members together made the traditional day a very brilliant and colourful event. The Sankranti bonfire (bhogi) was lit by college secretary SP Ravindra and Meenakshi Anantram, founder and CEO of Razzmatazz, followed by the blessings of Haridasulu and a formal gathering also took place.

Ms. Meenakshi Anantram, who participated as a chief guest, appreciated the enthusiasm of the students for their beautiful rangoli arts, mehendi designs and for preparing traditional foods. She also threw light on the importance of celebrating Sankranti and the bonfire, that we shall throw all our negatives into the fire and absorb the warmth of good things to come in future. Mr. Ravindra emphasised on the importance of culture and values for the ‘future managers’ and opined that participation in such events would provide them a proper perspective.

Rural setting

As a part of traditional day competitions such as kho-kho, kabaddi and seven stones were conducted for the students. Replicas of huts, farmlands and a mini pond were made by the students to create a rural setting.