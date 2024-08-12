ADVERTISEMENT

Schoolgirl killed as bus overturns in Obulavaripalle

Published - August 12, 2024 06:14 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a schoolgirl was killed and five others injured after a school bus overturned at Obulavaripalle mandal of Annamayya district on Monday. The bus was in the process of picking up students when it veered off the road and overturned after hitting a rock.

A girl student, Bhavya (5), seated near the door, fell from the bus and was trapped underneath. The locals and police rushed to the spot for rescue by deploying an earthmover. However, the girl was found crushed to death. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, the injured students were rushed to the area hospital and later discharged after giving first aid.

