GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schoolgirl killed as bus overturns in Obulavaripalle

Published - August 12, 2024 06:14 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a schoolgirl was killed and five others injured after a school bus overturned at Obulavaripalle mandal of Annamayya district on Monday. The bus was in the process of picking up students when it veered off the road and overturned after hitting a rock.

A girl student, Bhavya (5), seated near the door, fell from the bus and was trapped underneath. The locals and police rushed to the spot for rescue by deploying an earthmover. However, the girl was found crushed to death. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, the injured students were rushed to the area hospital and later discharged after giving first aid.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.