Schoolchildren to learn toy making, basket weaving

The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh will conduct workshops for students on making Etikoppaka toys, Cheriyal masks, baskets, soaps, weaving in charkha, and dyeing at Zilla Parishad schools.

The workshops are being organised as a part of the Krishna Kamalam Praveenya Vikasam initiative, the officials said, adding that five Zilla Parishad schools have been identified for the project.

The workshops are being conducted at Zilla Parishad Girls High School at Gopalapatnam, Chandrampalem, Vadapalem, and Ramalayam road and Thota Garuvu Zilla Parishad High School at Arilova will be added to the venue list soon, the officials said.

According to officials, the workshops began from Tuesday and demonstration on the craft will be given to around 2,500 students over a period of six months.

₹10 lakh sanctioned

Commissioner of School Education Sandhya Rani sanctioned ₹10 lakh to the Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh last year, of which ₹5 lakh has been earmarked for Visakhapatnam alone.

Clay moulding

Two of the five schools have been identified to conduct weekly workshops on clay moulding. The workshop will be run by Janaki, an artist from Andhra University.

As many as 150 students will be trained in clay moulding and a few students will be handpicked for further training, the officials added.