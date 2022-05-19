Andhra Pradesh: Schoolchildren learn nuances of pottery, basket-weaving

Crafts Council of A.P. conducts training classes

To help ensure sustainable livelihoods through crafts to the traditional artisans and also to familiar children with the traditional art forms, the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh has been conducting training classes for schoolchildren in various crafts.

Members of the Council have so far organised these workshops for young learners at Navajeevan Bala Bhavan, Chiguru and Deepa Nivas, homes for orphans in the city. Children watched keenly and listened in rapt attention to L. Rajeswara Rao Achari, a pottery expert, as he explained to them the basics of clay moulding, the types of clay used in the art, and its importance in day-to-day life.

Mr. Achari demonstrated to a few children the techniques of moulding items of different geometrical shapes and sizes. The students tried their hand at carving tiny statues of Lord Ganesha, and various kinds of birds and insects. Basket weaving was also taught to the Weaving baskets is another art the children learnt. There were clay figurines of pots, tea cups, vases, diyas, utensils, bowls and bottles around.

At other places, it was the art of basket-weaving from bamboo and palm leaves that kept the children at the workshop busy. They were asked to divide the leaves into straps of different sizes using a sharp knife and dry them before weaving them into a basket. Venkataratnam from west Madhavaram village in A. Konduru mandal conducted the workshop.

Sub-Collector G. Suryasai Praveenchand, who visited the workshop, interacted with the artisans and the children and took active part in the activities. He appreciated the efforts of the Craft Council members in training the children in the art forms.