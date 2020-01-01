School children learn benefits of solar energy

IIT Mumbai professor S.G. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday provided special training to the students of Sun School here, on the uses of solar energy, as part of Sun Shakti workshop.
Explaining its benefits, Mr. Rao said that switching to use of solar energy at domestic level would not only lay the foundation to a sustainable future but also reduce the charges of electricity.
Sun School correspondent M. Anil Kumar and vice principal K. Arjun said that the students were trained to use solar power directly to operate bulbs and other electric equipment.
