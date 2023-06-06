Schoolchildren from rural Tirupati visit IIT Madras

June 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Fifty schoolchildren from Satyavedu constituency visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras), and other reputed knowledge hubs in Chennai on June 6 (Tuesday) as part of the educational tour organised by the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City (IIIT-S).

IIIT-S, as part of its University Social Responsibility, organised the tour for the students from the five villages it adopted under the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’.

The students visited Heritage Centre, Innovation Centre and a few Research & Development facilities at the IIT Madras.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students also visited the Birla Planetarium in Chennai, where they interacted with the research staff and saw the planetarium show.

IIIT Sri City Director G. Kannabiran said that the students also visited the Government Museum Complex in Egmore, the DRDO gallery, and Science on a Sphere, a projection of the globe that provided an immersive learning experience for them.

“The idea is to engage the students positively so that they can leverage the opportunities available for higher studies,” Dr. Kannabiran said.

He added that IIIT-S proposed to set up a library and conduct classes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) during the weekends for the students of the adopted villages, besides helping them build language skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.