December 24, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - NELLORE

A fight between two minor boys over a cricket match led to the death of one of them, on a school ground at Stone Housepet in Nellore on Sunday. Both the boys were studying higher class in a local school.

The boys, aged 15 and 14 years, exchanged punches when the 14-year-old collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared brought dead, the locals said.

The Two Town police registered a case and took up investigation.

