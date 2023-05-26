School teacher gets 3-year jail term for misbehaving with girl student

May 26, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Special District Court for POCSO cases on May 25 (Thursday) sentenced a teacher of a government school in Gooty to three years in jail after convicting him of misbehaving with a girl student on the school premises last year.

The convict, Salavemula Babu, tried to force himself on the 8th class student in the classroom. The girl raised an alarm. Later, her family members registered a complaint though the Disha SOS helpline.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 354(D) of the POCSO Act. The Disha Police submitted the evidence to the POCSO Court.

Special District Court for POCSO cases Judge Rajyalakshmi awarded three-year imprisonment to Salavemula Babu and imposed a penalty of ₹10,000 on him.