School teacher commits suicide

A teacher in a private school in Kadapa, Vijayalakshmi, committed suicide by consuming poison and left behind a suicide note claiming that she was the second wife of former Pulivendula Municipal Commissioner Suryamohan and that he had deserted her after marriage.

Vijayalakshmi, working in the Balavikas high school at Yerramukkapalli in Kadapa town, was a native of Chinna Rangapuram village in Pulivendula mandal. She attempted suicide a couple of days ago and died during treatment in a hospital at Tirupati.

The teacher’s parents alleged that Suryamohan deceived their daughter and was responsible for her death. Basing on the suicide note, Pulivendula police registered a case and shifted the body to the Pulivendula area hospital for post-mortem.

Suryamohan, who worked as a manager in Mydukur municipality, was transferred as Pulivendula Municipal Commissioner, where he was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in January 2017.