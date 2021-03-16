School students found to be ‘addicted’ to whitener

Officials to conduct counselling session today; parents made aware of issue

The police, education and excise officials have decided to conduct a counselling session for the students of a government-aided school in Tadepalli, who were found to be addicted to whitener, an intoxicant.

The issue came into light when two students were found to have consumed whitener recently and the staff lodged a police complaint.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammireddy said that the police personnel visited the school and confirmed that more than 30 students were using whitener regularly.

Inquiry begins

“We alerted the Education and Prohibition and Excise Departments. They visited the school. The students and their parents will be counselled on Tuesday,” Mr. Ammireddy said.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an inquiry to identify the persons who were selling whitener to the students. “The shop owners in Tadepalli have been warned of severe action if they sell whitener to students,” he said, adding that the parents, village elders were made aware of the issue.

The students will be explained about the ill-effects of using whitener and other drugs. Parents should keep a watch on their children, the SP said.

No case registered

The education officials also submitted a report to the government. “No case has been registered considering the future of the students. The teachers have been told to the keep a vigil on the students,” the police said.