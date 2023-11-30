School principal accused of sexually assaulting four-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati

November 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The principal of a private school has been accused of sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl at Sullurupeta mandal headquarters town in Tirupati district on Thursday. According to sources, the parents found the child in a semiconscious state when they came to the school to pick her up in the evening. After rushing the child to an area hospital, the parents approached the police, following which Deputy SP Rajagopal Reddy launched an investigation. The accused is being questioned by the police.