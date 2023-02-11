ADVERTISEMENT

School offering free education celebrates annual day

February 11, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nandana, a co-education Telugu medium school for child labourers, and Ushodaya residential English medium schools, both under Chetana Charitable Trust at Chowdavaram village near Guntur, celebrated their annual day on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, K. Marudwathi, Coordinator of Chetana Children’s village, where the two schools located, said that the place has become a hub of activities for poor children. She said that they have been offering free education with mid-day meals to about 500 students at Nandana school. Principal of Katuri medical college Dr. G. Subbarao, Vice-President of Sri Venkateswara Balakuteer Ravela Sambasiva Rao and others participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US