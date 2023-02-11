HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School offering free education celebrates annual day

February 11, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nandana, a co-education Telugu medium school for child labourers, and Ushodaya residential English medium schools, both under Chetana Charitable Trust at Chowdavaram village near Guntur, celebrated their annual day on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, K. Marudwathi, Coordinator of Chetana Children’s village, where the two schools located, said that the place has become a hub of activities for poor children. She said that they have been offering free education with mid-day meals to about 500 students at Nandana school. Principal of Katuri medical college Dr. G. Subbarao, Vice-President of Sri Venkateswara Balakuteer Ravela Sambasiva Rao and others participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.