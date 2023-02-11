School offering free education celebrates annual day

February 11, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

Nandana, a co-education Telugu medium school for child labourers, and Ushodaya residential English medium schools, both under Chetana Charitable Trust at Chowdavaram village near Guntur, celebrated their annual day on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, K. Marudwathi, Coordinator of Chetana Children’s village, where the two schools located, said that the place has become a hub of activities for poor children. She said that they have been offering free education with mid-day meals to about 500 students at Nandana school. Principal of Katuri medical college Dr. G. Subbarao, Vice-President of Sri Venkateswara Balakuteer Ravela Sambasiva Rao and others participated.