School of Planning and Architecture to organise two-day cultural festival

March 18, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

School of Planning and Architecture-Vijayawada (SPAV) will host a two-day cultural festival titled ‘Inyan-2023’ starting March 19.

The theme is “n’tangled loops”, which will explore the interconnectedness of all things in life, embracing the beauty and complexity of human existence. The first day will see interactive and skill-based events and on the second day, workshops and lectures by eminent personalities will be organised.

The events will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. Members of the various clubs at SPAV such as Avant-Garde (fashion) and Tasveer (photography), Aaira (literature), Monologue (theatre), Ritmo (music), Club 29 (dance), Anaadyanta (heritage) and Satva (nature) will put together a wide range of events.

Former chairman of Indian Institute of Architects, Nagpur Centre, Paramjit Singh Ahuja will be the chief guest. President of Dronah Foundation, Gurgaon, and SPAV senate member Shikha Jain, director of SPAV Ramesh Srikonda, renowned photographer and filmmaker Srikanth Mannepuri will be present.

