School HM, two teachers suspended

The Headmistress and two teachers of Gorantla Zilla Parishad High School and Patha Kotha Cheruvu School in Gooty division have been suspended for taking schoolchildren on an excursion without the permission of higher officials.
District Education Officer K. Samuel on Monday issued suspension orders on headmistress S. Shobha for taking children out of the State without informing the department officials sometime during the end of last month. In another incident two teachers of the Patha Kotha Cheruvu School were also suspended through orders on Monday for taking students on excursions on Sunday without informing the DEO.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.