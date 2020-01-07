School HM, two teachers suspended

The Headmistress and two teachers of Gorantla Zilla Parishad High School and Patha Kotha Cheruvu School in Gooty division have been suspended for taking schoolchildren on an excursion without the permission of higher officials.

District Education Officer K. Samuel on Monday issued suspension orders on headmistress S. Shobha for taking children out of the State without informing the department officials sometime during the end of last month. In another incident two teachers of the Patha Kotha Cheruvu School were also suspended through orders on Monday for taking students on excursions on Sunday without informing the DEO.