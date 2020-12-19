School education panel reviews first phase of Nadu-Nedu works

15,000 institutions covered at a cost of ₹4,000 crore

Officials of the AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission on Friday reviewed the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

At a meeting with the stakeholders, Commission Vice-Chairperson A. Vijaya Sarada Reddy, Secretary Sambasiva Reddy, and members V. Narayana Reddy, C.A.V. Prasad, B. Eswaraiah and K. Ajay Kumar took stock of the works taken up under the scheme. Later, addressing the media, Mr. Narayana Reddy said that Nadu-Nedu works were taken up in 15,000 schools at a cost of ₹4,000 crore.

The works were executed by the Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Education departments, and monitored by the School Management Committees, he said.

Mr. Eswaraiah and Mr. Ajay Kumar said that officials should take a note of the problems faced in the first phase and take steps for better implementation of the second phase. “In the first phase, compound walls, toilets, drinking water, classrooms and other facilities have been provided. Development works will be taken up in 15,000 schools in the second phase,” Mr. Sambasiva Reddy said. “We have taken stock of the first phase works that will soon be completed. The government has introduced the scheme for development of schools. The parents’ committees, engineers, headmasters and other officials should maintain quality in works and take steps to prevent irregularities,” Mr. Narayana Reddy said.