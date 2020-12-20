School education panel begins probe into ‘irregularities’ in DIET colleges

VIJAYAWADA

A few institutions are allegedly adopting dubious ways to claim fee reimbursement

The A.P. School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission has started its inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DIET colleges in the State.

Members of the commission on Saturday inspected a few colleges in the State, and enquired about the student strength, staff and infrastructure available in them.

There are 600 DIET colleges, which include a few government colleges, in the State. However, it is alleged that a few college managements are operating without proper facilities.

Commission members B. Eswaraiah, V. Narayana Reddy and C.A.V. Prasad inspected a few colleges, and grilled the staff members on their qualification and verified the ID cards of the students. They also checked the admission and attendance registers.

“Some institutions are allegedly functioning with bogus admissions and claiming fee reimbursement. In some colleges, the student strength is very less, but fee reimbursement claims are more,” said Prof. Narayana Reddy.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the functioning of DIET colleges, enquired about the irregularities and took the matter seriously.

“Following the directions of commission Chairman R. Kantha Rao, the panel so far summoned the staff of 340 colleges. We enquired about the staff and student particulars, infrastructure available in the colleges, and sought some documents. The situation in the remaining colleges will be verified,” said Mr. Eswaraiah.

Prof. Narayana Reddy said the commission would also verify the building and land documents, fee reimbursement particulars, list of beneficiary students, fire NOC and the certificates of the staff working in the colleges.

“If the standard in DIET colleges is good, the trainee teachers can impart quality education to students. The commission will not compromise on maintaining standards,” the members said.