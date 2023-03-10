ADVERTISEMENT

School education officials making arrangements for distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits to students in Andhra Pradesh

March 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary visits Noida to enquire about the printing of Oxford dictionaries and notebooks that form part of the kits

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Officials at the helm of the School Education Department are bracing to ensure that arrangements are in place for the new academic year.

With Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s clear instruction to keep the school kits to be distributed to children under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme ready, the officials have been putting together the materials that comprise the kit.

The school kits comprise two pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a dictionary, a schoolbag, a belt, a pair of shoes, and one pair of socks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, on Friday visited the Oxford University Publishing Centre in Noida to see the printing of the 4.63 lakh dictionaries that would be carted to the State for distribution among the students of Classes 6 to 10 here.

Mr. Praveen Kumar expressed satisfaction over the fact that 80% of the dictionaries had already been printed, and they would reach the distribution points in various districts in the State in a fortnight.

Later, he also visited the PP Bafna Ventures Private Limited notebook printing centre, also located in Noida, and inquired with the owner about the printing pattern.

Samagra Shiksha Assistant State Project Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy accompanied Mr. Praveen Prakash.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US