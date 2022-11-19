School Education Dept. urged to release GO on teacher promotions

November 19, 2022 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

East and West Godavari Teachers’ constituency MLC Shaik Sabjee on Friday urged the School Education Department to release the long-pending promotion orders of teachers.

In a statement, Mr. Sabji said the government had failed to effectively handle the teacher transfers’ issue. “It should at least release ad hoc transfer orders to teachers who have expressed willingness for transfers,” he said.

The PDF MLC said the posts that had fallen vacant following promotions given to secondary grade teachers, should be filled by appointing candidates selected from the 1998 DSC batch and the government should clarify its stand on the issue of teacher transfers by issuing a statement. A representation was made to the Joint Director (Services) Muvva Ramalingam, he added.

A request was also made to expedite approval of the file pertaining to increase in the retirement age for teaching and non-teaching staff in aided schools and colleges, he said, informing that employees above 60 years of age working in aided educational institutions had been facing severe financial problems for the last 10 months, as they had not received either their monthly payment or their pension. The MLC said in view of their mounting financial woes, the government should issue a GO enhancing the retirement age to 62 at the earliest.