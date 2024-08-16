School Education Department’s tableau bags first prize in I-Day fete

Senior officials of the School Education Department received the best tableau award from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday. The tableau of the School Education Department won the first prize among the tableaux presented by the various government departments as part of the Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, said the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao.

The tableau was presented with a title “Good Education under Chandrababu’s Governance” and featured government programmes like ‘Thalliki Vandanam, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyardhi Mitra, Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day-Meal Scheme, Mana Badi-Mana Bhavishyathu and Balika Raksha besides highlighting the government announcement on 16347 Mega DSC and efforts to prepare students to become world leaders by 2047.

Secretary, School Education Kona Shashidhar, Director V. Vijaya Rama Raju and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao received the award from the Chief Minister.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, Additional State Programme Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, and KGBV Secretary D. Madhusudhana Rao congratulated the students and teachers who participated in the School Education Department’s tableau.

