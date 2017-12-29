School Education Department unveils bold initiative

To reverse the declining learning levels in children, the Department of School Education has embarked on Vidya Vikaasam, a programme envisaging improving the quality of education.

The department has constituted an assessment cell to drive pedagogical and assessment reforms in government and private schools. First of its kind in the country, the 13-member cell is dubbed a game changer for systemic improvement in learning levels of children.

Officials representing this cell will be responsible for creating high-quality assessments using data and technology to develop insights in students’ understanding and learning gaps and disseminating these insights back to schools and developing interventions for transforming teaching-learning processes.

Expert help

The department has engaged experts to build the capacity of this cell for creating high-quality assessments, analysis and reporting. The cell comprises subject experts, project managing specialists, assessment experts and data researchers who will undergo a three-year large-scale assessment certification programme.

“The assessment cell will focus solely on improving the learning levels of students. Often, we don’t ask the right questions to truly understand the standards of children and assessment results have never been used to help teachers understand the true potential of children. Our team aims to change that,” says M.V. Rajya Lakshmi, Director, AP State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Use of technology and data to conduct state-of-the-art analytics and generate actionable insights will be a key component of the programme. Assessment and non-assessment related data will be analysed to drive specific and targeted interventions and the cell will provide assessment insights to teachers and parents to ensure better teaching-learning in classrooms and inform progress of the children on a regular basis.

‘A.P. leading the way’

“Andhra Pradesh is leading the way in use of technology and data to drive change. We have student assessment performance dashboards that are already live on the Chief Minister’s dashboard to aid in decision-making and disseminate granular results to schools and teachers. Automatic generation of report cards that are downloadable by school headmasters will be integrated to these dashboards,” says Commissioner of School Education K. Sandhya Rani, adding: “the key is to disseminate the right data using an appropriate technology inputs.”