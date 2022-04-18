School bus overturns in West Godavari, students escape unhurt

Two killed, 13 injured in separate accidents in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district

A school bus carrying children overturned at Yendagandi village in West Godavari district on Monday. No one was injured in the accident.

25 students from a private school were in the mini bus which met with an accident in Undi mandal, said SP U. Ravi Prakash.

Bhimavaram Rural Circle Inspector (CI) A. Naga Murali said the bus driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a roadside canal while taking a curve. The children, studying in classes 1 to 5, escaped unhurt.

Villagers rescued all the students from the bus and helped them reach their homes, said the CI who had visited the spot.

Two dead

In another accident, a woman died when a car lost control, jumped the divider, and rushed to the other side of the National Highway hitting another car, at Paritala village.

A biker, who had come to rescue the victims, died on the spot after a private bus hit him, said Kanchikacherla CI I.V. Nagendra Kumar.

In a third accident, ten passengers suffered injuries when a private travels bus hit a lorry from behind at Chevitikallu Centre around 3.15 a.m. on Monday.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and the condition of the driver is stated to be critical, the CI said.