School boy drowns in agricultural drain

March 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A 15-year-old boy, Lokesh, drowned in the Suvarnamukhi Agricultural Drain on Saturday at Madhudi village in Agali Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai District. When Lokesh went there to swim along with two other friends, he jumped into the water from the bank and got injured as there were boulders underneath the water.

The two others immediately rushed to the village and got help, but police personnel and Fire Department personnel searched for three hours and recovered the body at some distance where it was entangled in bushes, said the police. A case has been registered.