School bags for distribution to children in A.P. to be ready by June 5: Praveen Prakash

Published - May 26, 2024 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary of School Education, Praveen Prakash, on Sunday, visited the factory in Noida that has been tasked with the supply of school bags to be distributed to students of the State in the new academic year, under the ‘Vidya Kanuka’ scheme.

After examining the quality of the bags, Mr. Prakash said that they must be ready for delivery by June 5, as the official distribution of the school kits would be held on June 12, when the schools open for the fresh academic year.

He added that special care was being taken to ensure that the bags could accommodate all the items given to the students for the entire academic year.

