School bags for distribution to children in A.P. to be ready by June 5: Praveen Prakash

Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary of School Education, Praveen Prakash, on Sunday, visited the factory in Noida that has been tasked with the supply of school bags to be distributed to students of the State in the new academic year, under the ‘Vidya Kanuka’ scheme.

After examining the quality of the bags, Mr. Prakash said that they must be ready for delivery by June 5, as the official distribution of the school kits would be held on June 12, when the schools open for the fresh academic year.

He added that special care was being taken to ensure that the bags could accommodate all the items given to the students for the entire academic year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.