Scholarships for meritorious students

VIZIANAGARAM

10 August 2021 01:13 IST

Brahmana Samkshema Samakhya president Kotra Krishnamurthy and honorary president D.V. Srikanth on Monday said that nearly 160 meritorious students were given scholarship to pursue their higher studies.

On behalf of the association, State Bank of India (SBI) Assistant General Manager Devagupathampu Rajaramamohana Rao and senior auditor Eswara Rama Somayajulu handed over the scholarship amount to selected students at a function organised at Gayatri Bhavan.

Advertising

Advertising

Programme chairman Nemani Bhadradri Sitaramam, association members Inaganti Ramesh, B. Suryalakshmi, and B. Bharadwaja Chakravarthy were present at the function. According to them, the association had extended nearly ₹12.2 lakh worth of financial assistance to poor Brahmin students who scored over 80% marks in Class X, Intermediate and Degree courses.