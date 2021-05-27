Scholars declare Tirumala as the birthplace of Hanuman

TIRUPATI

27 May 2021 20:32 IST

Amid claims and counter claims on the place of birth of Lord Hanuman, the Pundit Committee constituted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has unequivocally stated Tirumala as his birthplace.

National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma, who heads the Pundit Parishat, refuted the claims made by Sri Govindananda Saraswati Swami, founder of Sri Hanumad Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust, Hampi, that Anjaneya was born at Anjanahalli on the banks of river Pampa near Hampi in Karnataka.

Dr. Sharma said the swamiji could not prove his point beyond doubt with solid evidence, while the parishat had cited Puranas and epical evidences to buttress its claim.

The parishat members had a three-hour long debate with Govindananda Saraswati at NSU campus here on Thursday, where the latter was challenged with material evidences drawn from Puranic scriptures. The seer was also requested not to belittle the TTD’s endeavour as had been done by him in the past through mails and posts.

The spirited debate ended with the moderator Kuppa Viswanatha Sharma declaring the finds of the TTD’s Pundit Parishat as ‘concrete’ and that the arguments of the Hampi seer Swami lacked substance and not backed by proper evidence.

The committee’s scholarly members Acharya Ramakrishna, Acharya Shankara Narayana, Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murty, convenor Akella Vibhishana Sharma were present.