Scholarly expertise in Sanskrit can help protect heritage, says Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff

May 05, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - TIRUPATI

Visakha Sarada Peetham senior pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati has said that the scholarly expertise in Sanskrit language has helped in safeguarding the Hindu heritage and culture for centuries.

Speaking on the second day of the ‘Utkarsha Mahotsava’ organised by three Central universities and hosted by National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on May 4 (Thursday), he described Sanskrit as a language of ‘knowledge as well as science’.

“Our ancestors have studied scientific aspects of life including atomic energy. The treasure trove of knowledge available in Sanskrit has to be deciphered for common good, which is a challenge for our researchers,” he said.

The pontiff released a compact disc on ‘Rajashaymala Gadyam’ authored by NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi.

Legislators Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy explained to the pontiff their efforts to protect Veda Patashalas and safeguard the Sanatana Dharma in their constituencies.