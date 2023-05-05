ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarly expertise in Sanskrit can help protect heritage, says Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff

May 05, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati releasing a compact disc on ‘Rajashyamala Gadyam’ at ‘Utkarsha Mahotsava’ in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Visakha Sarada Peetham senior pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati has said that the scholarly expertise in Sanskrit language has helped in safeguarding the Hindu heritage and culture for centuries.

Speaking on the second day of the ‘Utkarsha Mahotsava’ organised by three Central universities and hosted by National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on May 4 (Thursday), he described Sanskrit as a language of ‘knowledge as well as science’.

“Our ancestors have studied scientific aspects of life including atomic energy. The treasure trove of knowledge available in Sanskrit has to be deciphered for common good, which is a challenge for our researchers,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The pontiff released a compact disc on ‘Rajashaymala Gadyam’ authored by NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi.

Legislators Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy explained to the pontiff their efforts to protect Veda Patashalas and safeguard the Sanatana Dharma in their constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US