HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schizophrenia isn’t hereditary, can be cured, say psychiatrists

May 25, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Those suffering from schizophrenia can make a complete recovery by seeking the help of psychiatrists, experts said on the occasion of World Schizophrenia Health Day on Wednesday (May 24).

Psychiatrist Dr. Ayodhya R.K., who runs the Sree Manasa Psychiatric Nursing Home, said psychiatrists and NGOs should enlighten people on the disease and provide treatment to those in need.

“Schizophrenia is not hereditary, and treatment is available for the disease. Patients can take treatment from psychiatrists for a complete recovery,” said Dr. Ayodhya.

Schizophrenia Awareness Week is being observed from May 20 to 27, said Dr. K. Manasa, a psychiatrist.

Explaining the symptoms, Dr. Manasa said that patients prefer to stay alone, speak to themselves, experience terrifying thoughts and battle suicidal tendencies. Those in an acute stage of schizophrenia need in-depth counselling and treatment in order to make a recovery, she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.