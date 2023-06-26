ADVERTISEMENT

Schemes rolled out by government after launch of Yuva Galam failed to enthuse people, says Lokesh

June 26, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - TIRUPATI

People are in no mood to reach out to the ruling YSRCP as it has failed to deliver good governance, says TDP leader Lokesh

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh takes a selfie in front of a huge gathering at his public meeting at Naidupeta town of Sullurpeta constituency in Tirupati district on Sunday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has claimed that the State government launched half-a-dozen schemes after the launch of his Yuva Galam padayatra, but all of them failed to create any impact among the people.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Naidupeta town of Sullurpeta constituency here on June 25 (Sunday), Mr. Lokesh said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime hurriedly launched scores of schemes after the launch of Yuva Galam, but all of them turned out to be a flop as they lacked substance and were only meant to offset the impact created by the immense support to his padayatra.

“The government has launched ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’, ‘Ma Bhavishyathu Nuvve’, ‘Jaganannaku Chebudham’, ‘Suraksha’ and so on, but people are in no mood to reach out to the party that has failed to deliver good governance,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy joined the padayatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US