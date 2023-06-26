HamberMenu
Schemes rolled out by government after launch of Yuva Galam failed to enthuse people, says Lokesh

People are in no mood to reach out to the ruling YSRCP as it has failed to deliver good governance, says TDP leader Lokesh

June 26, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh takes a selfie in front of a huge gathering at his public meeting at Naidupeta town of Sullurpeta constituency in Tirupati district on Sunday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has claimed that the State government launched half-a-dozen schemes after the launch of his Yuva Galam padayatra, but all of them failed to create any impact among the people.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Naidupeta town of Sullurpeta constituency here on June 25 (Sunday), Mr. Lokesh said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime hurriedly launched scores of schemes after the launch of Yuva Galam, but all of them turned out to be a flop as they lacked substance and were only meant to offset the impact created by the immense support to his padayatra.

“The government has launched ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’, ‘Ma Bhavishyathu Nuvve’, ‘Jaganannaku Chebudham’, ‘Suraksha’ and so on, but people are in no mood to reach out to the party that has failed to deliver good governance,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy joined the padayatra.

