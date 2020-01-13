Scheme to provide career guidanceto rural students launched

The Department of Youth Services, Setkur, launched Youth Empowerment and Support (YES) scheme, commemorating National Youth Day celebrations, to provide career guidance and skill and personality development assistance to degree students in the district.

According to authorities, 14 government degree colleges have been identified in the district, across 14 assembly constituencies for the one-time programme.

“Many rural degree students do not have an idea as to what to do after their graduation. Our scheme will help them find their way. When we visit a college, we will conduct classes the entire day,” said an official.

Commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, on Sunday, a rally was organised from the outdoor stadium to the Zilla Parishad office. The rally was flagged off by Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, who also garlanded the Vivekananda statue at Raj Vihar. Later, during the meeting held at ZP, CEO of Setkur T. Nagaraju Naidu launched brochure, booklet and website on YES-Kurnool.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Joint Collector-2 Syed Khaja Mohiuddin and Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu took part in the event.