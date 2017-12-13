Scheme to help 10 lakh unemployed youngsters

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Managing Director N. Bangaru Raju on Tuesday said that nearly 10 lakh unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh will be benefited by the proposed ‘Yuva Sadhikarika Nirudyoga Bhruthi (Assistance to Umemployed Youth)’, a scheme to provide financial assistance to the unemployed educated youth.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the draft guidelines of the scheme were placed in the website (www.youthservices.ap.gov.in) and Facebook (AP Youth Services) of the Youth Advancement Department.

“Suggestions and responses are invited from youth and others stakeholders which shall be examined at the highest level for consideration.

The department seeks a whole-hearted support from all the people of Andhra Pradesh for the successful implementation of the programme. The late date for receipt of suggestions is December 30,” he added.

He said after the receiving the suggestions from the general public, the scheme will be launched on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as the National Youth Day on January 12, 2018.

Mr. Raju said after bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was left with agriculture and an open sea coast while all the premier educational institutes, research units, industries and other state-of-the-art facilities remained in Hyderabad.

He said gradually industries and other establishments have begun to enter Andhra Pradesh under the initiative of Chief Minister Chandrabau Naidu and the State was gearing up to offer quality human resources to them. “We are planning to impart skills to the registered youth suitable to the upcoming industries. We are planning to provide apprenticeship, internship and on-the-job training in the local industries and private establishments.”

Spoken English

He said the government was keen to provide advanced skills like soft, communication skills and spoken English to the degree students so as to place them in the multi-national companies and corporate sector.

Self-employment

The scheme also helps youth interested in setting up suitable self-employment ventures by providing them financial assistance through linkage with banks and respective corporations like SC, BC, Minority, Kapu and Brahmin Corporations.

The SAAP Chief cited the example of Kia Motors of Korea coming up in Ananatapur, which, he felt will help hundreds of local industrial units flourishing along side the motor giant. “For the people of Rayalaseema, the company is a boon as thousands can get jobs. But they need to acquire the skills required by the company.”