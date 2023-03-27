ADVERTISEMENT

Scheduled Caste status to Dalit Christians | Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju says the move would encourage religious conversions 

March 27, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leading a protest against the resolution at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on March 27, Somu Veerraju said it reflected the appeasement of Christians by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP State president Somu Veerraju strongly deplored the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly for giving Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians, alleging that it would encourage religious conversions. 

ALSO READ
Dalit bodies, allied Left organisations back reservation for converted Dalits

The CM got valuable government lands allotted for the construction of churches and the BJP has evidence of it. Mr. Veerraju said no arrest has so far been made in the string of attacks on Hindu temples in the last few years. 

Hatred towards ‘Hindu dharma’ was being spread in the State. The BJP would not tolerate the politics of appeasement of the minorities and the desecration of Hindu temples.

“When the matter (recognising Dalit Christians as SCs) is pending adjudication by the Supreme Court, how can the State government move a resolution in the Legislature”, Mr. Veerraju questioned.

