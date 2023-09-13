Schedule of EAPCET counselling released

September 13, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Commissioner of Technical Education and convenor of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)-2023 on Tuesday released the notification for the final phase of counselling for admissions in MPC stream.

Candidates can make payment of processing fee and registration on September 14 and 15, online verification of certificates at helpline centres would be done from September 14 to 16, option entries can be made from September 14 to 17, change of options, if any, can be made on September 17, allotment of seats would be made on September 21 and students should report in their colleges between September 22 and September 25.

