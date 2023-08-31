HamberMenu
Schedule for Nandi Nataka awards announced

August 31, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) has announced the schedule for the Nandi Natakam awards.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday, APSFTVDC chairman Posani Krishna Murali said that the artistes for the Nandi awards were being selected in a fair and transparent manner.

The corporation selected 39 applications out of a total of 118 received for the competitions. The teams for the final presentation of the stage plays will be finalised by September 19.  Experienced and eminent people have been appointed as judges for Nandi Nataka awards.

The judges would start their tour in Kurnool on September 8 and conclude in Visakhapatnam on September 18 with regard to Padya Natakam. The judges of social plays and youth dramas would start their tour on September 10 at Pithapuram and conclude at Kurnool on September 18. Child play judges would start their tour from Anantapur on September 7 and conclude at Visakhapatnam on September 18. The list of dramas/plays that are eligible for final presentation would be announced on September 19, he said.

Information and Public Relations Commissioner Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy was present.

