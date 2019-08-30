Schedule for delimitation of wards in 69 ULBs issued

Delimitation of election wards in 69 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State will be carried out in the first phase ahead of the ordinary elections considering the huge variations in population in existing wards of nagar panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations

Municipal Administration, Commissioner and Director Vijaya Kumar G. Srkr has issued orders seeking proposals for delimitation of wards from civic chiefs concerned and released a schedule for the same, according to a release.

As per the A.P. Municipalities (Division of Nagar panchayats and Municipalities into Wards) Rules, 1994 and A.P. Municipal Corporations (Delimitation of wards) Rules, 1996, the urban local bodies are supposed to be divided in election wards in such a way that the difference between any two wards is not more than 10% of either one of their voter strength.

So far, 94 ULBs have published ward wise electoral rolls and the lists of ST, SC, BC and women voters as on May 10, and 69 of them have been identified with huge variations at ward level populations.

Also, in many wards delimitation was not done as per the Census 2011, it was identified.

Guntur, Anantapur, East Godavari and Prakasam districts have more number of nagar panchayats and municipalities that need delimitation. Among municipal corporations Chittor, Kadapa and Machilipatnam civic bodies need to undergo delimitation.

Draft proposal

The schedule for municipalities and nagar panchayats begins on September 3 with the preparation of draft proposal by civic chiefs and the final gazette notification of revised wards will be issued by the government on October 10.

For Municipal Corporations, schedule begins on September 4 and final list will be published on September 24.

Public opinion

Civic chiefs are supposed to take the suggestions of the general public and views of MLAs, MLCs and MPs after drafting the proposal. The schedule for second phase of delimitation would be issued soon.