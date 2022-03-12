SCERT ties up with Singapore firm to train teachers in phonetics

March 12, 2022 00:11 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in collaboration with Singapore-based Chelsia Academia, organised a day-long online workshop on “Phonics and Phonetics” on Friday.

SCERT Director Pratap Reddy discussed with the Singapore team a plan of action for similar training programmes on phonetics in future. The participants learned the nuances of speech sounds and modulations in the workshop and the same would be imparted to teachers at the ground level, said Mr. Reddy.

Department officials Sailaja, Ramesh, Sarada and master resource person Sowjanya coordinated the event. The 24 resource persons who attended the workshop would develop the content for a video that would be uploaded in the SCERT’s official YouTube channel to train 1.8 lakh teachers across the State.