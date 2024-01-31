SCERT, IB to sign MoU today to prepare students to compete globally

January 31, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and International Baccalaureate (IB) will sign an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. The State government has been preparing students for the IB system of education. The MoU is a step towards a phased implementation of the IB system of education, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the agreement is a step forward in the State government’s efforts to prepare students to compete and win globally. The IB will be introduced systematically in a phased manner, class by class, in the government schools.

The classes for 1st standard will be conducted in the IB system from June 2025 onwards. In the academic year 2025-26, classes for 2nd standard will be in the IB system. The implementation of the IB system of education will continue in this manner, with one standard being added each year, the press release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IB system of education will be offered to students in Class 10 in 2034-35 and joint certification of IB and State Board will be done in April 2035. In the academic year 2036-37, the IB system of education will be offered to students in Class 12 and joint certification of IB and State Board will be done in April 2037.

The government is implementing several reforms, including Jagananna Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, and Jagananna Gorumudda in the education sector. English has been made medium of instruction from primary level, moving from CBSE to IB. Subject teacher concept has been introduced from class 3. Jagananna Vidya kanuka kits consisting of 9 items including bi-lingual textbooks and an Oxford dictionary are being supplied to students, thus making English lessons easier to comprehend.

Byju’s content is provided for classes 4th to 12th free of cost. Also, free tabs with Byju’s pre-loaded content are being provided to 8th class students and teachers. Infrastructure development and upgradation in schools to meet IB standards is being made through Nadu-Nedu. About 62,000 IFPs have been installed for students of sixth class and above, to boost digital education. Smart TVs have been installed in every school having classes from 1st to 5th, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.