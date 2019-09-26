Scenic spots cry for infra to boost tourism

Prakasam district with a vast coastline and picturesque Nallamalla hills is endowed with a good number of sight-seeing spots to woo national and international tourists.

Yet the full potential of the scenic spots, including Kothapatnam and Ramayapatnam beaches, breath-taking waterfalls at Bhairavakona, Nemaligundam and Palanka in the thick Nallamalla forests, have not been fully tapped in the absence of adequate tourism infrastructure.

Nemaligundam in Nallamalla forests attracts a good number of tourists from different parts of Prakasam district as also from neighbouring Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Guntur districts as it is a nature lover’s paradise to take a plunge in the placid waters of Nemaligundam before offering worship at the historic Ranganayaka Swamy temple.

The journey through the dense forests will provide the nature lovers an unforgettable experience as the ghat section has Bogada and Chelama tunnels in the Guntur-Nandayal-Guntakal section of the South Central Railway. The one common grouse of the visitors to the picturesque tourist spot is that there is no decent restaurant.

Trekking risk

So is the case with the Palanka, the abode of Lord Veerabhadra Swamy in the Palutla plateau which can be reached through a beaten track only with the guidance of Chenchu tribals.

The absence of basic facilities make it difficult for most tourists to take the risk of trekking through the tough terrain to reach the waterfalls and stay overnight by pitching a tent.

Same is the case with a string of beaches dotting the over 100-km coast, including Pakala and Maddanur, which are best suited for holding beach sports like full moon kayaking, water skiing, surfing, sailing etc.,

In the absence of beach resorts, the visitors, mostly women, face a lot of difficulties in changing wet clothes after a splash in water, says a group of tourists.

“Most of us take the risk of travelling by country boats without life jackets as the Tourism Department offered no boating service,” they complain. D. Venkateswara Reddy, an assistant professor of history at Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University, opines that the Tourism Department by roping in private tour operators run package tours to tourist destinations.