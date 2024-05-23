GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scared of poll defeat, YSRCP cadre attacked opposition leaders, says Lanka Dinakar

Updated - May 23, 2024 04:28 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 04:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders resorted to physical attacks on the leaders of the opposition parties due to fear of defeat in the elections, adding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for the conduct of his party cadres.

In a press release on May 22 (Wednesday), Mr. Dinakar said that the behaviour of YSRCP MLAs Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Annabathuni Siva Kumar was highly objectionable and it reflected their disdain for democracy. “By damaging an EVM, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy intended to obstruct the polling. The Election Commission of India should disqualify such people’s representatives,” he demanded and asserted that the YSRCP did not deserve to be elected again.

