Scarcity of yarn leaves handloom weavers in a bind

The major handloom hubs of Andhra Pradesh — Mangalagiri, Cheerala and Pedana — are struggling to get access to the finest quality of the yarn variety

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
October 14, 2022 11:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purpose only

ADVERTISEMENT

The handloom workers weaving exquisite sarees and fabric with the 60’s FHCR yarn variety have been badly hit and forced to lose foreign export potential for their products woven in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

The major handloom hubs of Andhra Pradesh — Mangalagiri, Cheerala and Pedana — are struggling to get access to the finest quality of the yarn variety. The handloom sector needs the ‘Hank’ yarn to weave sarees and ‘Warf’ for fabric. 

Kerala’s Kannur and Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore from where the yarn varieties can be procured only in the ‘Cone’ format, which is only meant for power-loom sector. On the other hand, the quality arguably does not match to what was produced in Andhra Pradesh a few years ago. Lack of yarns is forcing the weavers to reject exports orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hindupur-based Super Spinning Mill was the only unit in Andhra Pradesh to produce 60’s yarn variety. It has also stopped production. We have rejected many orders from the U.S.. We have also stopped supply of Kimonos to Japan. ”Pitchuka Srinivas Handloom weaver from Pedana

“We have not been able to accept the orders from the U.S. and Japan for the fabric woven with the 60’s FHCR yarn. We have already rejected many orders for the fabric from the US. The Hindupur-based Super Spinning Mill was the only unit in Andhra Pradesh to produce the organic and non-organic 60’s yarn variety. In the recent years, it has also stopped production of the variety,” say Pitchuka Srinivas from Pedana, who exports handloom fabric and Kalamkari products to Europe, the U.S. and Asia. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The fabric woven with the 60’s yarn is used to design Kimono, a traditional wedding dress used in many Asian countries including Japan. “We have stopped supply of Kimonos to Japan,” says Mr. Srinivas. In the U.S., the fabric woven with the 60’s yarn is used for a range of textile products—Pallazo, Kuftans and Duvet covers, he explains.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app