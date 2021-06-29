Scarcity of sand for construction of houses flagged in meeting

More than 40,000 houses would be grounded in Kurnool dist. on July 1, 3 and 4

There is a severe scarcity of sand for the construction of houses to be grounded under the Jagananna Pedalandariki Illu scheme and it should be brought in from Kadapa district, Legislative Council Government Whip Gangula Prabhakar Reddy told the District Review Committee meeting held here on Monday.

A Review Committee chaired by Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar Yadav discussed ways and means to ensure 100% grounding of houses for the poor under the government’s flagship scheme and directed people’s representatives and officials to take all measures to ensure that grounding of all houses takes place on July 1,3 and 4 in all the constituencies.

Mr. Anil Kumar, who is also the district in-charge Minister, said that the Joint Collectors must ensure that sufficient sand (if the source was more than 40 km away) was stocked close to the layout.

The meeting also discussed the COVID situation and measures needed for tackling third wave, which is being seen as the next biggest challenge people might face, the Minister said.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said that in Kurnool district more than 40,000 houses would be grounded on July 1, 3 and 4, with a target of grounding 15,360 houses every day. The meeting discussed the development of Jagananna Colonies, MIG Plots development, and infrastructure facilities needed for meeting the demand in the future for facing yet another wave of the pandemic.

In Sirivella mandal of Allagadda Assembly constituency, the layout marked by the officials had got washed away in the floods, which should be relaid as early as possible for taking up the construction activity, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said.

He suggested allocating government land close to the towns for the purpose or buying land for the scheme. He also pointed out that the construction of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Village Secretariats, and Health Centres was getting delayed due to the scarcity of sand.

District Collector G. Veerapandian, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, and others attended the meeting.