Scanty rainfall in June leaves district parched; city worst-hit

Inadequate rainfall in June dealt a further blow to the water conservation efforts of the district which was already reeling under the impact of a disappointing northeast monsoon.

Only 12 mandals in the district received normal rainfall, while 26 mandals recorded a deficit. One mandal received scanty rainfall while only four mandals clocked excess rainfall in the district. Against Against the normal of 128.8 mm, the actual rain received was 102.7 mm, resulting in an overall deficit 0f 20.3% for June.

The excess rainfall was received in Munchingput and Dumbriguda mandals of the Agency area and Achyutapuram and Rambilli while Sabbavaram received scanty rainfall.

Worst-hit areas

Visakhapatnam Urban and Rural are among the worst-affected areas, with the Urban mandal receiving 45.4 mm against the normal of 110.9 mm — recording a deficit of 59.1%. Visakhapatnam Rural fared no better by registering a 50.3% deficit, as it received only 48 mm rain against the normal of 96.3 mm. Gajuwaka, with a deficit of 42.6% and Pendurti with 41.7% deficit are also among the worst-hit.

Sabbavaram mandal also slipped to the scanty category with a whopping 77.1% deficit.

The deficit, however, could be worse than it looks as Munchingput mandal received an excess rainfall of 75.8% and Dumbriguda an excess of 22.9%. Achyutapuram and Rambilli got 71.6 % and 27.6% excess rainfall respectively.

Anakapalle, Padmanabham, Anandapuram, Vizag Uran, Gajuwaka, Kasimkota and Sabbavaram are among the worst-affected mandals, said Deputy Director, Groundwater, K.S. Sastry.

Water table plummets

“Rainfall in June helps in adding greenery and wetting the land. If there is no good rain in July and August, it will spell a hard time for the district,” Mr. Sastry said.

The groundwater table of 10.35 m on Tuesday is lower than the 10.25 m average of June. “It should improve by 80 cm to 1 m by the end of July to make up for the deficit in rain. Whatever comes later will help in further normalising the table,” Mr. Sastry said.