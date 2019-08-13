Scanty rain pushes ryots to alternative crops

The Agriculture Department has planned to undertake alternative crops of Ragi (Finger Millet) and horsegram (Ulavalu) in 50 mandals in Chittoor district, covering about 40,000 hectares. Free distribution of Horsegram and Ragi seeds to farmers would begin from August 16.

No sugarcane and paddy

Joint Director (Agriculture) N. Vijay Kumar said with the failure of South-West monsoon in the tail-end Chittoor district, several farmers in the select 50 mandals have opted for alternative crops against the traditional crops of sugarcane and paddy in the Kharif season.

Mr. Vijay Kumar said 8,400 quintals of horsegram and 471 quintals of ragi seeds have been earmarked for Chittoor district. “The alternative crops would consume less water and would sustain with moisture in the soil. The Joint Director, however, clarified that the farmers who had already availed groundnut seeds on subsidywill not be covered under the free distribution of seeds for alternative crops. The distribution would be taken up through e-pass method, the official said.

High-level meeting

Meanwhile, heads of the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and allied wings would be attending a high-level meeting at Amaravati to be chaired by the Special Commissioner (Agriculture) Arun Kumar, on Tuesday. The meeting would discuss the plan of action to overcome problems of deficit rainfall and withering of crops in Rayalasema districts.