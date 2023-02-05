ADVERTISEMENT

Scaling down security cover is an act of ‘political vengeance’, says dissident YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy

February 05, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NELLORE

Why is the YSRCP, which is confident of winning all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, resorting to revenge politics, asks the Nellore Rural MLA

S Murali
S. Murali

A gunman of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy breaks down after he announced surrendering them to the government, in Nellore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dissident YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has described the scaling down of his security by the government as ‘political vendetta’.

Addressing the media here on February 5 (Sunday), Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that instead of stepping up security in the wake of the audio and video calls handing out threats to him after he alleged tapping of his phone at the behest of the YSRCP government, his security cover had been scaled down.

“The government has withdrawn two of my gunmen to instil fear in me. I will surrender two other gunmen too. I will not get demoralised. My supporters will provide me with security. Come what may, I will be in the midst of the people of my constituency listening to their grievances and working hard to resolve them,” he said.

At this juncture, the two gunmen of the MLA broke down in view of their long association with him and affection. The MLA promised to help them and their families.

“I am perplexed as to why is the YSRCP, which is confident of winning all 175 Assembly seats in 2024, resorting to revenge politics and targeting an MLA, who has decided to part ways with the party,” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

He accused Ministers, government advisors and regional coordinators of making ‘baseless allegations’ against him and trying to isolate him politically. “I have decided to expose the phone tapping issue, fully understanding the consequences and after seeing the alleged harassment meted out to YSRCP MP K. Raghurama Krishna Raju, after he differed with the party leadership,” he said.

“I was among a select group of opposition party MLAs who had refused security cover offer from the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party government and had discharged my duties fearlessly,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy added.

