Scale of patta distribution unprecedented: Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana and Minister for Home M. Sucharita inaugurating the foundation stone for construction work of houses at Kornepadu village in Guntur on Saturday.

GUNTUR

10 January 2021 06:08 IST

‘Jagan bettered YSR’s record of providing sites to 25 lakh beneficiaries’

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the scale of distribution of house sites is unprecedented in the history of the State.

Addressing a public meeting after handing over house site pattas to the beneficiaries at Kornepadu village in Guntur, Mr. Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had created a history by providing 30.75 lakh pattas across the State.

“While former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ensured that 25 lakh beneficiaries were provided house sites during his five-year stint, his son had gone a step ahead and distributed 30 lakh house sites. I am happy to be associated with the massive welfare programme,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

Advertising

Advertising

Home Minister M. Sucharitha said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had understood the travails of the people he had met during the padayatra. “Owning a house is a lifetime achievement for anybody,” she added.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said the massive programme was the biggest welfare scheme, and added that the opposition parties had been trying to scuttle the programme.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that in Guntur urban limits alone, 65,743 house sites were being distributed. The district administration had acquired 1,420 acres to distribute house site pattas.