ADVERTISEMENT

SC to hear on July 18 A.P.'s transfer plea of Margadarsi Chit case petitions

June 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The State wants writ petitions concerning irregularities alleged against Margadarsi Chit Funds transferred from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Hindu Bureau

The SC listed for July 18 a petition filed by the State of A.P. seeking a transfer of writ petitions concerning irregularities alleged against Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited from the Telangana High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court on Tuesday listed for July 18 a petition filed by the State of Andhra Pradesh seeking a transfer of writ petitions concerning irregularities alleged against Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited (MCFPL) from the Telangana High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal issued notice and posted the case for July 18 for considering the question of granting any interim relief to the State.

ALSO READ
CID issues lookout notice to Sailaja Kiron in Margadarsi Chit Fund case

Andhra Pradesh, represented by senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul and advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki, said the case concerns offences and violations under the Chit Funds Act, the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act and the Indian Penal Code allegedly “committed by the MCFPL and its management and affiliates in Andhra Pradesh”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Harish Salve, for the MCFPL and other respondents, said the case was politically motivated.

The State said the Telangana High Court had passed orders protecting the MCFPL from coercive action despite its lack of jurisdiction in the case.

ALSO READ
Margadarsi MD Sailaja moves HC against LOC by AP-CID

“All the FIRs were registered in the State of Andhra Pradesh for offences committed exclusively/primarily in the State, and they are being investigated by the Andhra Pradesh police… The largest number of subscribers to the chit funds of the MCFPL are located in Andhra Pradesh, and the majority of the branch offices are located in the State. Therefore, the cause of action arises in Andhra Pradesh and only the State High Court will have jurisdiction over these matters,” the petition contended.

The petition argued that every branch office/foreman under the MCFPL is deemed to be an independent office under the Chit Funds Act, and is subject to the jurisdiction of the local Registrar of Chits in the district concerned.

The present case is concerned with the alleged offences committed by MCFPL branch offices in various districts of Andhra Pradesh.

“They are being looked into by the Registrar of Chits in each district. Therefore, these petitions ought to have been filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court,” the petition said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US