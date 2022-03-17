SC students urged to utilise Centrally-sponsored SHRESTHA scheme

Move to impart quality education, entrance test on May 7, says official

Move to impart quality education, entrance test on May 7, says official

Special Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Gandham Chandrudu has urged students from the SC community to utilise the Centrally-sponsored Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESTHA).

In a statement, Mr. Chandrudu said the objective was to impart quality education to meritorious SC students of Classes 9 and 11 in residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Under this scheme, the Centre sponsors around 3,000 students across the country, he informed.

The government tries to reach out to the needy students through this programme to enhance the reach of its development initiative, to fill the gap in the service-deprived Scheduled Caste dominant areas in the education sector by collaborating with local voluntary organisations, to facilitate an environment of socio-economic upliftment and overall development of the SCs and to provide SC students access to quality education and enable them to explore future opportunities.

Mr. Chandrudu said the scheme would also help control dropout rate of SC students, especially in higher classes.

He said to make use of the opportunity, the eligible students should view its guidelines and syllabus for examination via web links https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/. To write the entrance exam, students should visit https://shreshta.nta.nic.in/ before April 12. The national entrance test will be conducted on May 7, he said.