SC-ST Lawyers Forum condemns attacks on JNU students

The AP SC-ST Lawyers’ Forum has condemned the attacks on JNU students. The forum members took a pledge to protect the Constitution and also read out the preamble, on Thursday in the city.

Speaking at the event, president of the forum Y. Jaya Raju came down heavily on the ‘fascist fringe goons’ and condemned the violence against the students in JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Mr. Jaya Raju alleged that the perpetrators of violence had covert support from the establishment.

He also alleged that the BJP was trying to undermine the Constitution and said, “The trampling of the Constitution by abusing power and institutions to create an atmosphere of fear and polarise people on communal lines cuts the very roots of the statute.”

Later, he also called upon people to take a pledge to protect the pluralistic, secular and democratic fabric of the country.

The attacks on people protesting against CAA, NCR and NPR were barbaric and deplorable, he said.